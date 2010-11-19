Dec 15, 2017

In Loving Memory of Flash Silvermoon

Flash Silvermoon has passed away. Well known in the wider Goddess community, she was a musician, tarot reader, psychic, astrologer, author of The Wise Woman's Tarot. Also an animal communicator, she appeared on a weekly podcast, "What the Animals Tell Me". This website will be preserved as a memorial to her and her work....

Apr 14, 2014

Pagan Friends Interviews Flash Silvermoon

The Flash Silvermoon interview is now live in the Imbolc issue of the Pagan Friends Webzine. You can access it here:                  http://thepaganfriends.wordpress.com Hi Beary Flash here entertaining your questions now! [ for all the questions I changed the text color for the answers except for the big piece on Rainbow Goddess Path] Q. Could you tell us a...

Apr 1, 2014

Moonhaven Mystery School New Class

New One Day Workshop Sat Nov.7  I to 4:30 pm  Are you looking for a class...

Oct 1, 2013

13 th year Wise Woman's Tarot New La...

HAPPY HOLIDAY SPECIAL SALE - THE WISE WOMAN'S TAROT BOOK AND  DECK You will...

May 26, 2012

Flash Silvermoon Gem Elixirs and Mag...

Flash Silvermoon New Gem Elixirs and Magical Stones and...

Jan 2, 2012

New E-book Janis Joplin and Me 40 Ye...

Janis Joplin and Me: 40 Years of Music and Magic A NEW E-BOOK BY FLASH...

Mar 3, 2011

Gainesville Sun Article April 29, 20...

Flash Silvermoon Psychic, activist, musician, spiritualist... she is a woman...

Jul 31, 2017

Astroflash Monthly Horoscope for AUG...

  BY FLASH SILVERMOON I must sincerely apologize for not sharing...

Nov 23, 2016

Flash Silvermoon's Magical Crystal S...

Flash Silvermoon's Magical Crystal Sale and More!!! SAT. AND SUNDAY DEC 17 AND...

Apr 15, 2015

Aphrodite - Oshun/Imbolc and More

  Aphrodite and Oshun / Imbolc and More I like to celebrate the coming of...

Jan 3, 2015

Creating Grids, a Fifth Dimensional ...

Creating Grids, a Fifth Dimensional Tool for Healing Yourself, Your Animals...

Nov 23, 2014

Giving and Receiving:EARS Sanctuary

Giving and Receiving:Finding Sanctuary with the Big Cats   I am extremely...

Nov 21, 2014

Lifetime Companions:Love Never Dies

LIFETIME COMPANIONS INTRODUCTION By Flash Silvermoon                ...